Utility Stores, British Grammar School among 88 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 88 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different areas of Lahore on Tuesday.

LDA teams also demolished four illegal buildings and removed signboards from 13 others for illegal commercial use in different housing schemes of Lahore.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 28 businesses in Faisal Town, Garden Town and Model Town Extension, 30 in Subzazar Housing Scheme, and 30 in Shadman, Samanabad and canal bank road’s surroundings for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include a Utility Store, a British Grammar School, private schools, food outlets, bakers, shops, offices and other businesses.

LDA teams removed illegal signboards from 13 premises in different areas of Johar Town. As many as four structures were demolished for violation of building bylaws.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of heavy machinery and the Police.

According to the LDA spokesman, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against land grabbers, encroachments, violation of parking bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in Lahore.