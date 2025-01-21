Week-long February Holidays announced for school students ahead of Ramadan

KARACHI – United Arab Emirates UAE schools announced mid-February break for students who will prepare for Ramadan by the end of next month.

Students are enthusiastic ahead of the holidays, as young learners will enjoy durations based on individual academic calendars. The holidays will start from February 10-14, as several schools will observe a full week off, giving students some time off from academics.

As majority of schools in UAE will enjoy prolonged holidays, other will get four-day holiday, with classes resuming on Monday, February 17.

At the end of February 2025, schools will change timings during Ramadan. Students can pray and observe fasting with shorter school hours in the holy period of the year.

Ramadan period is special for young learners as it offers a blend of spiritual, personal growth, providing an opportunity to strengthen faith through prayer, and fasting. It also help students to develop time management skills, balancing academic commitments with focus on prayers.

The holy month also gives us lessons of sharing meals with family and friends, and engage in acts of charity, nurturing a caring and giving spirit.