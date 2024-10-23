Samsung Galaxy S23 Pta Tax In Pakistan 2024

Samsung remains a mile ahead of other Android phones due to its innovative technology, wide range of models, especially its flagship series. Galaxy S23 remains features a powerful processor, a high-quality display, and excellent camera capabilities.

The design is sleek, and it usually comes with good battery life and software support. The camera performance is above average, especially in low light. If you’re looking for the latest technology and features, the S23 is definitely worth considering. Ahead of the launch of Galaxy s25, S23 models remain popular and are in abundance in market.

If you are looking to import the phone in Pakistan, you need to pay a chunk of considerable amount. PTA Tax rates for different models of Samsung Galaxy S23 series based on ID documents. For S23, PTA tax is Rs107,000 and goes all the way to Rs164,065 for top-of-the-line units.

Samsung S23 PTA Tax October 2024

Models PTA Tax Passport PTA Tax CNIC Galaxy S23 Rs107,000 Rs130,500 Galaxy S23+ Rs129,000 Rs155,000 Galaxy S23 Ultra Rs137,000 Rs164,000

Samsung Phones Latest Price in Pakistan