Samsung Galaxy S23 Pta Tax In Pakistan 2024

Samsung remains a mile ahead of other Android phones due to its innovative technology, wide range of models, especially its flagship series. Galaxy S23 remains features a powerful processor, a high-quality display, and excellent camera capabilities.
The design is sleek, and it usually comes with good battery life and software support. The camera performance is above average, especially in low light. If you’re looking for the latest technology and features, the S23 is definitely worth considering. Ahead of the launch of Galaxy s25, S23 models remain popular and are in abundance in market.
If you are looking to import the phone in Pakistan, you need to pay a chunk of considerable amount. PTA Tax rates for different models of Samsung Galaxy S23 series based on ID documents. For S23, PTA tax is Rs107,000 and goes all the way to Rs164,065 for top-of-the-line units.
Samsung S23 PTA Tax October 2024
|Models
|PTA Tax Passport
|PTA Tax CNIC
|Galaxy S23
|Rs107,000
|Rs130,500
|Galaxy S23+
|Rs129,000
|Rs155,000
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
|Rs137,000
|Rs164,000
Samsung Phones Latest Price in Pakistan
|Model
|Price
|Samsung Galaxy A05
|24,999
|Samsung Galaxy A05s
|38,500
|Samsung Galaxy A04
|31,500
|Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
|79,999
|Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
|140,999
|Samsung Galaxy A15
|52,999
|Samsung Galaxy A55 5G
|139,999
|Samsung Galaxy S24
|289,999
|Samsung Galaxy A25
|98,500
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
|469,999
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
|604,999
|Samsung Galaxy A35 5G
|119,999
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
|384,999
|Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
|382,999
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
|399,999
|Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
|204,999
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
|589,399
|Samsung Galaxy A14
|36,999
|Samsung Galaxy A04s
|27,999
|Samsung Galaxy A34
|83,499
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
|341,999
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
|204,999
|Samsung Galaxy S22
|194,999
|Samsung Galaxy A13
|32,999
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
|289,999
|Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
|92,999
|Samsung Galaxy A12
|24,999
