Samsung Galaxy S23 PTA Tax in Pakistan 2024

Samsung remains a mile ahead of other Android phones due to its innovative technology, wide range of models, especially its flagship series. Galaxy S23 remains features a powerful processor, a high-quality display, and excellent camera capabilities.

The design is sleek, and it usually comes with good battery life and software support. The camera performance is above average, especially in low light. If you’re looking for the latest technology and features, the S23 is definitely worth considering. Ahead of the launch of Galaxy s25, S23 models remain popular and are in abundance in market.

If you are looking to import the phone in Pakistan, you need to pay a chunk of considerable amount.  PTA Tax rates for different models of Samsung Galaxy S23 series based on ID documents. For S23, PTA tax is Rs107,000 and goes all the way to Rs164,065 for top-of-the-line units.

Samsung S23 PTA Tax October 2024

Models PTA Tax Passport PTA Tax CNIC
Galaxy S23 Rs107,000 Rs130,500
Galaxy S23+ Rs129,000 Rs155,000
Galaxy S23 Ultra Rs137,000 Rs164,000

Samsung Galaxy S22 Latest Price in Pakistan, PTA Tax May 2024 Update

Samsung Phones Latest Price in Pakistan

Model Price
Samsung Galaxy A05 24,999
Samsung Galaxy A05s 38,500
Samsung Galaxy A04 31,500
Samsung Galaxy A24 4G 79,999
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 140,999
Samsung Galaxy A15 52,999
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G 139,999
Samsung Galaxy S24 289,999
Samsung Galaxy A25 98,500
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 469,999
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 604,999
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G 119,999
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 384,999
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 382,999
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 399,999
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 204,999
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 589,399
Samsung Galaxy A14 36,999
Samsung Galaxy A04s 27,999
Samsung Galaxy A34 83,499
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 341,999
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 204,999
Samsung Galaxy S22 194,999
Samsung Galaxy A13 32,999
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 289,999
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 92,999
Samsung Galaxy A12 24,999

Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Ultra New PTA Tax in Pakistan (Sep 2024)

 

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

