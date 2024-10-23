Broadway Pizza, Stylo, Dar-e-Arqam, Unique School among 70 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 70 illegal commercial buildings and commercialization fee defaulter premises in different parts of Lahore on Wednesday.

LDA Town Planning Wing teams sealed 20 businesses in Wapda Town, 15 in Gulberg, 14 on Wahdat Road, 11 in Faisal Town, and 10 on Shalamar Link Road.

Sealed premises include Broadway Pizza, Unique School, Dar-e-Arqam, Stem Academy, Stylo, clinic, academy, grocery stores, food outlets, furniture shop, bakery, oil store, private offices, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

As per the LDA officials, several notices were served to these buildings’ owners before the operations were carried out.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal commercial buildings and commercialization fee defaulters in Lahore.