Saba Qamar turns up the heat with new bold photoshoot (VIDEO)

Lollywood diva Saba Qamar continues to flaunt her bold persona and daring fashion choices as the Manto star never shies away from keeping things transparent.

The diva again turned up the heat after her latest appearance for a digital outlet as she was spotted in the leopard-print gown, that accentuated her glasshour figure. As fans are looking for snaps, the BTS clip from the photoshoot also raised the temperature.

The sizzling clip sparked outrage among some of her fans, who raised questions over her revealing dress. Amid the backlash, some even praised the star for flaunting flamboyance.

Despite the heat, Saba remained in the spotlight as she usually treats netizens with her sizzling avatar and also keeps them updated about her social life.