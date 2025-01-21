AGL45.29▲ 2.13 (0.05%)AIRLINK197.97▼ -3.27 (-0.02%)BOP10.04▲ 0.07 (0.01%)CNERGY7.29▲ 0.4 (0.06%)DCL9.09▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DFML45.72▼ -4.51 (-0.09%)DGKC105.56▼ -1.4 (-0.01%)FCCL36▲ 0.64 (0.02%)FFL16.91▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)HUBC134.03▼ -4.16 (-0.03%)HUMNL14.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)KEL4.78▼ -0.08 (-0.02%)KOSM6.94▲ 0.28 (0.04%)MLCF44.98▼ -1.33 (-0.03%)NBP61.16▼ -0.48 (-0.01%)OGDC218.23▼ -4.31 (-0.02%)PAEL41.42▼ -1.72 (-0.04%)PIBTL8.46▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)PPL185.93▼ -2.83 (-0.01%)PRL41.27▼ -2 (-0.05%)PTC24.77▼ -0.58 (-0.02%)SEARL104.65▼ -5.77 (-0.05%)TELE8.91▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)TOMCL34.66▼ -0.11 (0.00%)TPLP12.84▼ -0.84 (-0.06%)TREET22.76▼ -1.19 (-0.05%)TRG66.6▼ -1.56 (-0.02%)UNITY32.94▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)WTL1.78▼ -0.09 (-0.05%)

Saba Qamar turns up the heat with new bold photoshoot (VIDEO)

Saba Qamar Turns Up The Heat With New Bold Photoshoot Video
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Lollywood diva Saba Qamar continues to flaunt her bold persona and daring fashion choices as the Manto star never shies away from keeping things transparent.

The diva again turned up the heat after her latest appearance for a digital outlet as she was spotted in the leopard-print gown, that accentuated her glasshour figure. As fans are looking for snaps, the BTS clip from the photoshoot also raised the temperature.

The sizzling clip sparked outrage among some of her fans, who raised questions over her revealing dress. Amid the backlash, some even praised the star for flaunting flamboyance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ISIKELI (@isikeliofficial)

Despite the heat, Saba remained in the spotlight as she usually treats netizens with her sizzling avatar and also keeps them updated about her social life.

Ramsha Khan raises temperature with new bold photoshoot

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Lifestyle

Days of Our Lives actor San Martin commits suicide in Los Angeles

  • Lifestyle

Suspect involved in attack on Actor Saif Ali Khan remanded into police custody

  • Lifestyle

Playwright Qamar wants Mahira Khan to fit role in his film but not ready to forgive her

  • Lifestyle

Sania Mirza tying the knot with Dubai billionaire Adel Sajan after split with Shoaib Malik?

Recomended

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer