iPhone 14 Latest PTA Taxes in Pakistan Jan 2025 Update

ISLAMABAD – In a market dominated by entry-level Android devices, Apple’s iPhone series remains ahead with its hefty price, while these phones also come with massive PTA taxes starting from over 1lac.

iPhone 14, despite being an older model in the lineup, remains a sought-after option due to its decent tech and design. The phone is backed by robust A15 Bionic chip and offers decent performance, making it a favorite among tech enthusiasts and casual users alike.

With vivid display, iphone 14 comes with a dual-camera system, featuring 12-megapixel lenses on both the rear and front, captures stunning snaps. As the iPhone 16 takes the spotlight, iPhone 14 still remains in market, due to demand.

iPhone 14 PTA Taxes 2025

Models PTA Tax Passport PTA Tax on ID Card iPhone 14 Rs 107,000 Rs 130,000 iPhone 14 Pro Max Rs 130,000 Rs 155,000

iPhone 14 Latest Price in Pakistan 2025

iPhone 14 is available at price of Rs260,000 in Pakistan in 2025.

Note: These rates are from online portals, please check price from local market to compare.