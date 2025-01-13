AGL37.57▲ 0.6 (0.02%)AIRLINK197.55▲ 7.91 (0.04%)BOP10.27▲ 0.18 (0.02%)CNERGY6.95▲ 0.27 (0.04%)DCL8.75▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DFML38.12▲ 0.72 (0.02%)DGKC100.22▲ 0.47 (0.00%)FCCL34.42▲ 0.28 (0.01%)FFL17.66▲ 0.57 (0.03%)HUBC127.73▲ 1.68 (0.01%)HUMNL13.83▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.88▲ 0.11 (0.02%)KOSM6.69▲ 0.11 (0.02%)MLCF44.15▲ 0.87 (0.02%)NBP62.51▲ 1.52 (0.02%)OGDC224.91▼ -0.05 (0.00%)PAEL42.86▲ 1.12 (0.03%)PIBTL8.54▲ 0.13 (0.02%)PPL194.3▲ 1.21 (0.01%)PRL38.76▲ 1.42 (0.04%)PTC24.34▲ 0.32 (0.01%)SEARL99.87▲ 5.33 (0.06%)TELE9.12▲ 0.46 (0.05%)TOMCL34.94▲ 0.41 (0.01%)TPLP12.96▲ 0.57 (0.05%)TREET22.93▲ 0.56 (0.03%)TRG64.1▲ 1.45 (0.02%)UNITY32.22▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)WTL1.78▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Rs750 Prize Bond Balloting, Draw 97, Winners Update 15 January 2025

KARACHI – Balloting for Rs750 Prize Bond is all set to be held on January 15, 2024, Wednesday in Karachi, offering the chance to clinch the top reward of Rs1.5 million.

The first prize winner of Rs750 Bond will be Rs1,500,000, while the second prize winner will each take home Rs0.5 million. Additionally, third prize winners will win Rs9300 each.

750 Prize Bond Draw Winners 2025

Winners of Rs750 Prize Bond balloting is slated for October 15, 2024, in Karachi office of National Savings Division.

Prizes Amount Number of Prizes
First Prize Rs1,500,000 1
Second Prize Rs500,000 3
Third Prize Rs9,300 1,696

750 Prize Bond Full Winners List

The full list of Rs750 Prize Bond will be shared soon after balloting.

Prize Bond Schedule 2025

Date City Bond
15 January 2025 Karachi 750
17 February 2025 Multan 100
17 March 2025 Faisalabad 200
15 April 2025 Peshawar 750
15 May 2025 Karachi 1500
16 June 2025 Quetta 200
15 July 2025 Rawalpindi 750
15 August 2025 Faisalabad 1500
15 September 2025 Multan 200
15 October 2025 Muzaffarabad 750
17 November 2025 Rawalpindi 1500
15 December 2025 Lahore 200

750 Prize Bond Full Schedule for 2025

 

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Recomended

