Rs750 Prize Bond Balloting, Draw 97, Winners Update 15 January 2025

KARACHI – Balloting for Rs750 Prize Bond is all set to be held on January 15, 2024, Wednesday in Karachi, offering the chance to clinch the top reward of Rs1.5 million.
The first prize winner of Rs750 Bond will be Rs1,500,000, while the second prize winner will each take home Rs0.5 million. Additionally, third prize winners will win Rs9300 each.
750 Prize Bond Draw Winners 2025
Winners of Rs750 Prize Bond balloting is slated for October 15, 2024, in Karachi office of National Savings Division.
|Prizes
|Amount
|Number of Prizes
|First Prize
|Rs1,500,000
|1
|Second Prize
|Rs500,000
|3
|Third Prize
|Rs9,300
|1,696
750 Prize Bond Full Winners List
The full list of Rs750 Prize Bond will be shared soon after balloting.
Prize Bond Schedule 2025
|Date
|City
|Bond
|15 January 2025
|Karachi
|750
|17 February 2025
|Multan
|100
|17 March 2025
|Faisalabad
|200
|15 April 2025
|Peshawar
|750
|15 May 2025
|Karachi
|1500
|16 June 2025
|Quetta
|200
|15 July 2025
|Rawalpindi
|750
|15 August 2025
|Faisalabad
|1500
|15 September 2025
|Multan
|200
|15 October 2025
|Muzaffarabad
|750
|17 November 2025
|Rawalpindi
|1500
|15 December 2025
|Lahore
|200