Rs750 Prize Bond Balloting, Draw 97, Winners Update 15 January 2025

KARACHI – Balloting for Rs750 Prize Bond is all set to be held on January 15, 2024, Wednesday in Karachi, offering the chance to clinch the top reward of Rs1.5 million.

The first prize winner of Rs750 Bond will be Rs1,500,000, while the second prize winner will each take home Rs0.5 million. Additionally, third prize winners will win Rs9300 each.

750 Prize Bond Draw Winners 2025

Winners of Rs750 Prize Bond balloting is slated for October 15, 2024, in Karachi office of National Savings Division.

Prizes Amount Number of Prizes First Prize Rs1,500,000 1 Second Prize Rs500,000 3 Third Prize Rs9,300 1,696

750 Prize Bond Full Winners List

The full list of Rs750 Prize Bond will be shared soon after balloting.

Prize Bond Schedule 2025