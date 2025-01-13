‘No Place for Terror in our land,’ Army Chief pledges decisive action against Fitna Al Khwarij

PESHAWAR – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir vowed swift and decisive action against terrorist elements in Pakistan during his Peshawar visit.

In a statement, ISPR said civil-military leaders had comprehensive security briefing today on current situation and ongoing counter-terrorism operations targeting terrorist group Fitna Al Khwarij. Federal Minister of Interior and Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attendee the meeting and were briefed on national security.

During his visit, Gen Asim commended Pakistan Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies for their unwavering resolve and significant sacrifices in dismantling terrorist networks and preventing potential threats to the country. “I am immensely proud of the remarkable achievements of our security forces,” the COAS stated, praising their dedication, courage, and supreme sacrifices. He emphasized that the security forces have successfully degraded the operational capabilities of terrorist organizations, both within Pakistan and beyond.

The top general assured that the military will continue its relentless pursuit to eliminate key terrorist leaders, destroy their infrastructure, and neutralize their cells, reaffirming the nation’s commitment to eradicating terrorism. “This war is ongoing, and we will take it to its logical conclusion, InshAllah,” said the COAS, stressing that any attempts to disrupt peace will be met with overwhelming force.

He further praised professionalism and operational readiness of the security forces, reiterating that Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies are dedicated to protecting citizens and maintaining peace. “The enemy may try to sow discord and fear, but we will not relent,” he added, making it clear that hostile elements will face heavy losses.

In addition to visit to security establishments, Army Chief also met with politicians from various political parties in KP. In meeting, participants expressed unanimous support for the Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies in the ongoing fight against terrorism, agreeing on the need for a unified political stance against extremism. The political representatives underscored the importance of setting aside political differences and standing together to confront the extremist ideology threatening national security.

Upon arrival, Gen Asim was received by Corps Commander Peshawar, marking the beginning of his visit to the region.