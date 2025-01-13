Karachi, Hyderabad, Sindh weather update; dry cold persists

KARACHI – Cold and dry weather will likely persist in Karachi, Hyderabad and most parts of Sindh on Monday night, Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave may affect northwestern parts of the country from tomorrow night.

Under these conditions, cold and dry weather is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad and most districts of the province on Monday night and the next two days.

Moderate to dense fog will likely prevail in Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur, Tandojam and surroundings during morning/night hours.

Karachi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 11-13°C on Tuesday and 12-14°C on Wednesday.

Hyderabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 11-13°C on Tuesday and 10-12°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in Karachi, Hyderabad and most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours. Fog persisted in upper districts.

Mithi and Mohenjo-Daro remained the coldest places in Sindh where the temperature dropped to 03°C.

In Karachi, minimum temperature was recorded at 10°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 26 per cent.

In Hyderabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 09°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 63 per cent.