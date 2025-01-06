Regular Income Certificates updated profit rate from January 2025

KARACHI – The Central Directorate of National Savings or Qaumi Bachat offers reasonable profit rate on Regular Income Certificates, an attractive investment category, to citizens of Pakistan.

The Pakistani government launched the Regular Income Certificates (RICs) with a maturity period of five years in 1993 to cater the monthly requirements of the general public.

The certificates can be purchased in the denominations of Rs. 50,000, Rs. 100,000, Rs. 500,000, Rs. 1,000,000, Rs.5,000,000 and Rs.10,000,000.

The Qaumi Bachat Bank offers profit on the Regular Income Certificates on monthly basis starting from the date of issue of certificates.

Regular Income Certificates New Profit Rate

The National Savings last revised the profit rate on Regular Income Certificates in December 2024 as it is unchanged as of January 2025.

As per the revised rates, the profit rate on the Certificates has been fixed at 12.00 percent as compared to previous 12.10%.

The investors will receive Rs1,000 per month in wake of profit as compared to previous Rs1,010 per month on each Rs100,000 investment.

Zakat Deduction

The investment made in Regular Income Certificates is exempted from Zakat Deduction.