DRAP seizes 11 fake medicines including Novidat tablet [Read List]

ISLAMABAD – The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has seized 11 fake medicines in various cities of Punjab, imposing ban on the sale and purchase of fake batches of medicine.

The action was taken after the Punjab Drug Testing Laboratory confirmed that these medicines are spurious, substandard of misbranded.

The fake medicines, which pose serious threat to lives of patients, were produced under the names of various brands of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the country.

The identified fake products include Injection Penbiotic (Procaine Penicillin 1500000IU, Benzyl Penicillin 500000IU, Streptomycin Sulphate 5g) batch number V044B23. Following are other counterfeit medicines detected by the authorities:

 

Product Batch No Mfg Date Exp. Date Manufacturer Name (as per label) Remarks
Injection Penbiotic (Procaine Penicillin 1500000IU, Benzyl Penicillin 500000IU, Streptomycin Sulphate 5g) V044B23 Purported to be manufactured by Nawan Laboratories, Karachi Substandard & Spurious
Orthoplast Plaster of Paris bandage 10cm x 2.7cm 03E24 Purported to be manufactured by Cotton Craft (Pvt.) Ltd., Lahore Spurious
Suspension Carfen 90ml (Ibuprofen 100mg/5ml) CN-035 Purported to be manufactured by Well Care Pharmaceuticals, Sargodha Spurious & Misbranded
Novidat tablet 500mg (Ciprofloxacin 500mg) FIM063 Purported to be manufactured by Sami Pharmaceuticals, Karachi Spurious
The field force under the administrative control of DRAP and Provincial Drug Control departments have been directed to immediately conduct market surveys for detection of presence and removal of the mentioned batches from the market.

“Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of these products are to be reported to the National Pharmacovigilance Centre (NPC), DRAP using Adverse Event Reporting Form or online through this link,” read the notice.

Moreover, DRAP has issued recall alerts for these products after receiving a request from the Punjab government.

Advise for Manufacturers

DRAP has issued an advise for manufacturers of therapeutic goods:

  1. Recall Products: If any batch was manufactured using the same lot of Propylene Glycol that has been identified as contaminated, all finished products from local and export markets should be recalled.
  2. Hold Other Batches: All finished products manufactured from the same lot of propylene glycol should be kept on hold. These products should be tested for EG/DEG contamination before releasing them into the supply chain.
  3. Screen Raw Materials: Before using them in the manufacturing of oral liquid preparations, all raw materials should be screened for contamination with EG and DEG.
  4. Compliance: Ensure compliance with all directives issued by DRAP to safeguard public health from contaminated products.
  5. Follow Guidelines: Adhere to the pharmacopoeia monograph and WHO guidelines for testing EG/DEG in oral liquid preparations during the analysis of both raw materials and finished products.
Our Correspondent

