£190 million case verdict once again deferred until Jan 13

ISLAMABAD – The £190 million case verdict about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi once again deferred until January 13, 2025 while hearings in the GHQ attack, the May 9 incident and 13 other cases were postponed until January 8.

The £190 million case verdict was deferred as Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana was on leave.

The court staff informed Khalid Yousaf Chaudhary, the counsel for Imran Khan, about the delay.

Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry stated that the court staff had informed him that the verdict would not be announced today (Monday) and that a new date for the verdict would be set in court.

The court staff further informed NAB and Imran Khan’s lawyer that January 13 has been set as the date for the announcement of the verdict in the £190 million case.

The hearing took place at the NAB court in G-11 instead of Adiala Jail. The court requires the physical presence of the accused for the announcement of the verdict. However, due to the PTI founder’s incarceration, their presence in the G-11 court was not possible.

A new date for the verdict is expected to be announced by the court.

GHQ attack case

The hearings in the GHQ attack and the May 9 incident, along with 13 other cases, have been adjourned until January 8. The attendance of all accused was marked in court.

Judge Amjad Ali Shah is on leave for training, which is why no hearings in any cases were held at Adiala Jail today. All accused were granted exemption from attendance for the day.