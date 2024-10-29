Toyota Vitz Latest Price Update in Pakistan October 2024

JDM enthusiasts continue to love Toyota Vitz as the car underwent significant design update over the years. The recent versions of the hatchback sported more sleeker, and modern look. The car is equally famous in Pakistan, known for its robust performance and decent features.
Overall, Vitz remains a reliable and efficient four-wheeler suitable for daily drive and intra-city commute. The car is praised for its durability and low maintenance costs, making it a practical choice for both city driving and longer commutes.
Vitz offers good fuel efficiency and decent interior space, ensuring comfort for passengers while Toyota vehicles tend to retain good resale value, and the brand has wide service network, facilitating easy maintenance. Vitz availability is somehow limited less as compared to other famous Toyota models in recent years.
Vitz Price in Pakistan 2024
Vitz Specs
|Category
|Specification
|Dimensions
|Overall Length
|3945 mm
|Overall Width
|1695 mm
|Overall Height
|1500 mm
|Wheelbase
|2510 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Boot Space
|440 L
|Seating Capacity
|5
|Kerb Weight
|970 kg
|Engine
|Engine Type
|Petrol, 1000 cc
|No. of Cylinders
|3
|Horsepower
|69 HP @ 6000 RPM
|Torque
|92 Nm @ 4300 RPM
|Compression Ratio
|11:1
|Max Speed
|180 KM/H
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT)
|Fuel Economy
|City Mileage
|15 KM/L
|Highway Mileage
|18 KM/L
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|42 L
|Wheels and Tyres
|Tyre Size
|165/70/R14
|Wheel Type
|Steel Wheel with Wheel Caps
|Safety Features
|Airbags
|4
|ABS
|Yes
|EBD
|Yes
|Traction Control
|Yes
|ISOFIX
|Yes
|Hill Start Assist
|Yes
|Comfort Features
|AC
|Yes
|Power Windows
|Yes
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Infotainment
|Bluetooth and USB connectivity
