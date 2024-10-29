AGL37.3▲ 0.16 (0.00%)AIRLINK125.42▼ -8.36 (-0.06%)BOP5.53▲ 0.03 (0.01%)CNERGY3.74▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL7.93▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DFML42.21▼ -1.17 (-0.03%)DGKC87.81▲ 1.55 (0.02%)FCCL33.26▲ 0.32 (0.01%)FFBL66.86▲ 2.59 (0.04%)FFL10.59▲ 0.15 (0.01%)HUBC105.11▲ 1.81 (0.02%)HUMNL12.79▼ -0.86 (-0.06%)KEL4.37▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM7.62▼ -0.24 (-0.03%)MLCF38.79▲ 1.13 (0.03%)NBP69.32▲ 1.81 (0.03%)OGDC175.28▲ 0.8 (0.00%)PAEL24.89▼ -0.11 (0.00%)PIBTL5.67▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)PPL139.27▲ 0.76 (0.01%)PRL23.09▼ -0.05 (0.00%)PTC15.01▼ -0.57 (-0.04%)SEARL69.26▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)TELE6.94▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)TOMCL36.78▲ 2.06 (0.06%)TPLP7.19▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TREET14.36▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TRG49.83▲ 1.22 (0.03%)UNITY27.67▲ 1.16 (0.04%)WTL1.27▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Toyota Vitz Latest Price Update in Pakistan October 2024

JDM enthusiasts continue to love Toyota Vitz as the car underwent significant design update over the years. The recent versions of the hatchback sported more sleeker, and modern look. The car is equally famous in Pakistan, known for its robust performance and decent features.

Overall, Vitz remains a reliable and efficient four-wheeler suitable for daily drive and intra-city commute. The car is praised for its durability and low maintenance costs, making it a practical choice for both city driving and longer commutes.

Vitz offers good fuel efficiency and decent interior space, ensuring comfort for passengers while Toyota vehicles tend to retain good resale value, and the brand has wide service network, facilitating easy maintenance. Vitz availability is somehow limited less as compared to other famous Toyota models in recent years.

Vitz Price in Pakistan 2024

Variants Price
Toyota Vitz 1.0F Safety Edition Rs 3,500,000
Toyota Vitz 2005/2008 Rs 2,500,000 – 3,000,000
Toyota Vitz F 1.3 Rs 3,600,000
Toyota Vitz Hybrid F 1.5 Over Rs 400,000

Vitz Colors

Color Name
Avant Garde Bronze Metallic
Black Mica
Blue Metallic
Clear Blue Crystal Shine
Gray Metallic
Luminas Yellow
Silver Metallic
Super Red V
Super White II
White Pearl Crystal Shine

Vitz Specs

Category Specification
Dimensions
Overall Length 3945 mm
Overall Width 1695 mm
Overall Height 1500 mm
Wheelbase 2510 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Boot Space 440 L
Seating Capacity 5
Kerb Weight 970 kg
Engine
Engine Type Petrol, 1000 cc
No. of Cylinders 3
Horsepower 69 HP @ 6000 RPM
Torque 92 Nm @ 4300 RPM
Compression Ratio 11:1
Max Speed 180 KM/H
Transmission Automatic (CVT)
Fuel Economy
City Mileage 15 KM/L
Highway Mileage 18 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity 42 L
Wheels and Tyres
Tyre Size 165/70/R14
Wheel Type Steel Wheel with Wheel Caps
Safety Features
Airbags 4
ABS Yes
EBD Yes
Traction Control Yes
ISOFIX Yes
Hill Start Assist Yes
Comfort Features
AC Yes
Power Windows Yes
Keyless Entry Yes
Cruise Control Yes
Infotainment Bluetooth and USB connectivity

