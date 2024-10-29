Toyota Vitz Latest Price Update in Pakistan October 2024

JDM enthusiasts continue to love Toyota Vitz as the car underwent significant design update over the years. The recent versions of the hatchback sported more sleeker, and modern look. The car is equally famous in Pakistan, known for its robust performance and decent features.

Overall, Vitz remains a reliable and efficient four-wheeler suitable for daily drive and intra-city commute. The car is praised for its durability and low maintenance costs, making it a practical choice for both city driving and longer commutes.

Vitz offers good fuel efficiency and decent interior space, ensuring comfort for passengers while Toyota vehicles tend to retain good resale value, and the brand has wide service network, facilitating easy maintenance. Vitz availability is somehow limited less as compared to other famous Toyota models in recent years.

Vitz Price in Pakistan 2024

Variants Price Toyota Vitz 1.0F Safety Edition Rs 3,500,000 Toyota Vitz 2005/2008 Rs 2,500,000 – 3,000,000 Toyota Vitz F 1.3 Rs 3,600,000 Toyota Vitz Hybrid F 1.5 Over Rs 400,000 Vitz Colors Color Name Avant Garde Bronze Metallic Black Mica Blue Metallic Clear Blue Crystal Shine Gray Metallic Luminas Yellow Silver Metallic Super Red V Super White II White Pearl Crystal Shine

Vitz Specs