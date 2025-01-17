Rangers, Sindh police arrest key terrorist

Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and Sindh Police have successfully apprehended a key wanted terrorist, Allah Khan, also known as Abdullah Mehsud, in a joint operation based on intelligence information in the Ittehad Town area of Karachi.

The suspect, affiliated with the notorious Khwarij group, was found in possession of weapons and ammunition. According to details, Allah Khan belongs to the group led by Mufti Noor Wali, also known as Abu Asim, and joined the Khwarij group in 2008 under the leadership of Mohammad Amir Mehsud.

The suspect participated in several terrorist activities in South Waziristan and was involved in sectarian violence in Kurram Agency. Following an operation against militants in Waziristan, Khan relocated with his family to Tank, and later to Karachi’s Hazara Colony in Baldia Town.

The arrested individual frequently traveled between Karachi and Waziristan, facilitating terrorist activities for the Khwarij group.

His close relative, Commander Abdullah Shah, a high-ranking terrorist linked to the Khwarij group, has been actively involved in military operations against Pakistan from Afghanistan. Khan’s associate, Shah Malook, also a key member of the Khwarij group, has been in constant contact with him and is responsible for several planned attacks in Karachi.

The arrested individual and his associates are believed to be involved in multiple terrorist operations, particularly in Karachi. After his arrest, Allah Khan, along with the recovered weapons and ammunition, was handed over to the police for further legal action.