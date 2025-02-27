Ramadan 2025 Moon Sighting: Met Office shares new update ahead of Ruet meeting

ISLAMABAD – With millions in Pakistan preparing for Ramadan, all eyes will be on the sky as Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee prepares to meet in the KP capital Peshawar to confirm the sighting of the Ramadan 2025 moon.

A day before the crescent, the Met Office issued a warning that cloudy weather conditions could further hamper the chances of sighting the crescent moon.

Ramazan Moon Sighting 2025

Ruet body meeting is slated for 6:30 pm on Friday, as members of committee will attempt to observe the moon. If visible, the holy month will start on March 1 2025 Saturday. Ruet chief Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad announce the results in light of testimonies.

Regional committees will meet in other cities to get testimonies from different regions, as per previous years. A final presser will be arranged after the meeting.

Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasts partly cloudy weather in KP, including Peshawar, in the next 24 hours. This weather is expected to make moon sighting difficult, as the moon’s age at sunset will be approximately 12 hours with a moon-sun angular separation of just five degrees.

Despite weather uncertainty, people expected Ramadan to be on Sunda,y March 2.

Earlier, national space agency SUPARCO predicted that Ramadan moon would be hard to spot on February 28 Friday, and that Ramadan would start on March 2, 2025. The final decision will be made by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee. Eid-ul-Fitr is expected on March 31, following the sighting of the Shawwal moon. However, Saudi Arabia may begin Ramadan on March 1, as the crescent could be visible there on February 28.