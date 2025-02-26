Banks to stay closed in Pakistan on first day of Ramadan 2025

ISLAMABAD – All commercial banks will remain closed in Pakistan on first day of Ramadan 2025, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Wednesday.

In an announcmeent, the central bank declared “Bank Holiday” on the first working day of Ramadan 1446 AH, in order to facilitate the deduction of Zakat. During this day, all banks, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), and Microfinance Banks (MFBs) will remain closed for public dealings, it said.

State Bnak is expected to issue a formal notification regarding this holiday in the next few days. However, it has been clarified that bank, DFI, and MFB employees will report to work and carry out their official duties as usual, treating the day as a regular working day, except for public dealings.

This step is in line with the annual practice of Zakat deduction, which takes place at the start of Ramadan.

As per predictions, Ramadan in Pakistan will begin on March 2, 2025, based on moon visibility calculations. The new moon is expected to occur on February 28, but due to its low altitude and distance.

Meanwhile, Eid ul-Fitr is anticipated to fall on March 31, with the crescent moon sighting expected on March 30. Final confirmation will come from the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.