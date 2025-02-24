AGL55.02▼ -0.27 (0.00%)AIRLINK188.48▼ -1.04 (-0.01%)BOP12.7▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.25▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DCL9.05▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DFML49.34▼ -0.72 (-0.01%)DGKC120.74▲ 3.75 (0.03%)FCCL42.47▲ 0.35 (0.01%)FFL15.45▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)HUBC133.46▲ 3.37 (0.03%)HUMNL14.4▲ 0.08 (0.01%)KEL4.79▲ 0.12 (0.03%)KOSM6.34▼ -0.17 (-0.03%)MLCF49.04▲ 2.1 (0.04%)NBP74.4▼ -1.58 (-0.02%)OGDC210.37▲ 7.62 (0.04%)PAEL42.49▲ 1.35 (0.03%)PIBTL8.92▲ 0.21 (0.02%)PPL178.06▲ 5.85 (0.03%)PRL35.24▲ 0.47 (0.01%)PTC24.81▼ -0.04 (0.00%)SEARL96.83▲ 0.11 (0.00%)TELE8.31▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.02▲ 0.32 (0.01%)TPLP11.86▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TREET23.53▲ 0.33 (0.01%)TRG63.27▼ -0.08 (0.00%)UNITY29.89▼ -0.41 (-0.01%)WTL1.49▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Ramadan Moon sighting 2025: Latest Update on Crescent Visibility Status for February 28

LAHORE – The holy month of Ramadan is just a few days away, and Pakistanis are eagerly awaiting the sighting of the crescent moon to mark start of fasting.

As the Ruet-e-Hilal committee is all set to meet on February 28, Friday, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) said the moon marking beginning of Holy in Pakistan is expected to be born on February 28, 2025, but its visibility is highly unlikely due to unfavorable conditions.

Ramadan Moon Update

As per the prediction from a federal agency, the new moon will occur at 5:45 PM on February 28 Friday. Despite the moon’s birth, sighting the crescent will be hard because of its low altitude and proximity to the sun.

It said the moon will not be able to be hours old and located only 5 degrees above the horizon, with only a 7-degree angular distance between it and the sun.

Under these circumstances, SUPARCO predicts that the Ramadan crescent will be too faint to be visible to the naked eye. As a result, the first fast of Ramadan in Pakistan is expected to start on March 2, 2025, with the final confirmation to be made by Maulana Khabir Azid, chief of moon sighting body.

Ramazan Calendar 2025 Pakistan – Sehri and Iftar Timings

Ramadan 2025

As Ramadan is expected to start on March 2 Sunday, several Arab nations including Saudi Arabia will welcome Ramadan on March 1 Saturday.

As per prediction, Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be in Pakistan on March 31, 2024, Monday. The final decision regarding the moon sighting will depend on the observations of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, who will convene to confirm the start of Ramadan based on moon visibility.

School Timings in Lahore, other Punjab cities for Ramadan 2025

Web Desk (Lahore)

