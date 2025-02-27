New Water Tube-Well operation Timings for Ramadan 2025; full schedule here

LAHORE – Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) unveiled tube-well operation schedule for upcoming holy month of Ramadan, ensuring that residents in the provincial capital Lahore and surrounding areas have access to water during key times for fasting.

To accommodate the residents, WASA will operate tube wells in four shifts throughout the day. The timings are as follows:

Time Slot Duration Sehri 3:00 am – 5:15 am Morning 8:00 am – 10:00 am Daytime 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm Evening 5:00 pm – 8:45 pm

This schedule is aimed at ensuring a steady water supply during crucial times when Muslims are preparing for Sehri or breaking their fast at Iftar. WASA’s move is expected to alleviate any water shortages that may arise during the fasting hours, providing much-needed relief to the community throughout the month of Ramadan.

Ramzan Water Schedule WASA

The agency has encouraged residents to make the most of the available water during these hours and remain mindful of usage to ensure a smooth and efficient supply for all.