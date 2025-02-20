AGL56.36▼ -1.69 (-0.03%)AIRLINK190.16▲ 1.41 (0.01%)BOP12.83▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.21▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.29▲ 0.43 (0.05%)DFML51.01▼ -0.19 (0.00%)DGKC120.91▲ 9.07 (0.08%)FCCL43.41▲ 2.86 (0.07%)FFL15.39▲ 0.29 (0.02%)HUBC130.61▼ -1.89 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.84▲ 0.39 (0.03%)KEL4.71▼ -0.17 (-0.03%)KOSM6.7▲ 0.22 (0.03%)MLCF49.51▲ 2.37 (0.05%)NBP78.19▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)OGDC204.81▲ 0.01 (0.00%)PAEL40.81▲ 1.82 (0.05%)PIBTL8.69▲ 0.58 (0.07%)PPL174.44▲ 0.79 (0.00%)PRL34.71▲ 0.61 (0.02%)PTC24.99▲ 1.5 (0.06%)SEARL97.99▼ -1.01 (-0.01%)TELE8.3▲ 0.11 (0.01%)TOMCL32▼ -0.41 (-0.01%)TPLP12.18▲ 0.06 (0.00%)TREET22.15▲ 0.39 (0.02%)TRG61.66▲ 0.55 (0.01%)UNITY30.63▲ 0.16 (0.01%)WTL1.48▲ 0 (0.00%)

Ramadan Umrah Packages from Pakistan; Check Prices, itinerary, and other details

Ramadan Umrah Packages From Pakistan Check Prices Itinerary And Other Details
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Ramadan 2025 is almost here, and desire among Muslims to spend Holy Month in Saudi is no less than a dream, as many see it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Despite high prices of flight tickets and hotels, the demand for Umrah packages during Ramadan remains high.

Pakistanis want to spend month of Ramadan offering Taraweeh prayers, Iftar, and Suhoor in the company of fellow Muslims. Families save for years to make this sacred journey, while travel agencies offer tailored packages that include flights, accommodation, and visa services.

As prices are exceptionally higher during peak season, Umrah during Ramadan makes it top priority for many, who eagerly seek to be part of this unique spiritual experience.

Ramadan Umrah Package

3 weeks Umrah Package 

Price per person: Rs280,000-Rs3lac per person

Mecca Stay: (11 nights in Sharing Room)

Madinah Hotel: (10 nights stay in Sharing Room)

  • Saudi Visa with Insurance
  • Full Transport
  • Hotels Stay
  • Flight Ticket

5 star Ramadan Umrah Package 

Detail Price (PKR)
Makkah Hotel Makkah Towers RO / Makarem Ajyad BB
Madinah Hotel Saja Al Madinah RO / Al Saha RO
Total Nights 10 Nights
Double  Rs678,000
Triple  Rs529,125
Quad  Rs465,375

Note: The above-mentioned prices are tentative, and to find the best deals, it’s better to compare options from different agents, and book early.

Hajj 2025: Pakistan announces final rates for long, short-term packages

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

IELTS Test Latest Fee in Pakistan – 2025 Update

  • Pakistan

Raiwind Ijtema 2025 starts from Feb 23; Check full schedule here

  • Pakistan

PM Ramadan Relief package 9999 Helpline Update for 2025

  • Pakistan

Ramadan 2025 and Solar Month likely to start on same day for first time in 33 years

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer