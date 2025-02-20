Ramadan Umrah Packages from Pakistan; Check Prices, itinerary, and other details

Ramadan 2025 is almost here, and desire among Muslims to spend Holy Month in Saudi is no less than a dream, as many see it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Despite high prices of flight tickets and hotels, the demand for Umrah packages during Ramadan remains high.

Pakistanis want to spend month of Ramadan offering Taraweeh prayers, Iftar, and Suhoor in the company of fellow Muslims. Families save for years to make this sacred journey, while travel agencies offer tailored packages that include flights, accommodation, and visa services.

As prices are exceptionally higher during peak season, Umrah during Ramadan makes it top priority for many, who eagerly seek to be part of this unique spiritual experience.

Ramadan Umrah Package

3 weeks Umrah Package Price per person: Rs280,000-Rs3lac per person Mecca Stay: (11 nights in Sharing Room) Madinah Hotel: (10 nights stay in Sharing Room) Saudi Visa with Insurance

Full Transport

Hotels Stay

Flight Ticket 5 star Ramadan Umrah Package Detail Price (PKR) Makkah Hotel Makkah Towers RO / Makarem Ajyad BB Madinah Hotel Saja Al Madinah RO / Al Saha RO Total Nights 10 Nights Double Rs678,000 Triple Rs529,125 Quad Rs465,375

Saudi Visa

One leg Transport

Hotels Stay

Flight Ticket

Note: The above-mentioned prices are tentative, and to find the best deals, it’s better to compare options from different agents, and book early.