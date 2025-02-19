AGL58.05▲ 0.06 (0.00%)AIRLINK188.75▼ -0.01 (0.00%)BOP12.94▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.22▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL8.86▲ 0.14 (0.02%)DFML51.2▼ -0.51 (-0.01%)DGKC111.84▲ 1.77 (0.02%)FCCL40.55▲ 1.84 (0.05%)FFL15.1▲ 0.26 (0.02%)HUBC132.5▼ -1.91 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.45▲ 0.12 (0.01%)KEL4.88▲ 0.65 (0.15%)KOSM6.48▲ 0.63 (0.11%)MLCF47.14▲ 0.25 (0.01%)NBP78.59▼ -1.06 (-0.01%)OGDC204.8▼ -0.94 (0.00%)PAEL38.99▼ -0.09 (0.00%)PIBTL8.11▲ 0.27 (0.03%)PPL173.65▼ -0.96 (-0.01%)PRL34.1▲ 0.42 (0.01%)PTC23.49▲ 0.41 (0.02%)SEARL99▲ 0.48 (0.00%)TELE8.19▲ 0.13 (0.02%)TOMCL32.41▲ 0.21 (0.01%)TPLP12.12▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TREET21.76▲ 0.7 (0.03%)TRG61.11▲ 0.81 (0.01%)UNITY30.47▲ 0.88 (0.03%)WTL1.48▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Ramadan 2025 Timings announced for schools; full details here

Ramadan 2025 Timings Announced For Schools Full Details Here
KARACHI – Holy month of Ramadan is around the corner and authorities in Sindh announced revised timing for March 2025, with classes set to start from 7:30am to onwards.

School education and literacy department announced new school timings across the region to accommodate students and teachers. Schools operating in single shifts will hold classes from 8:00am to 12:30am from Monday to Thursday. 

Ramadan School Timings

Single-Shift Schools

Days Timings
Monday to Thursday 8:00 am to 12:30 pm
Friday 8:00 am to 11:30 am

Double-Shift Schools

Days First Shift Second Shift
Monday to Thursday 7:30 am to 11:30 am 11:45 am to 2:45 pm
Friday 7:30 am to 10:30 am 11:45 am to 1:15 pm

The institutions operating in double shifts will follow first shift from 7:30 am to 11:30 am whereas second shift from 11:45 am to 2:45 pm. Single-shift primary schools will operate from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm.

On Fridays, first double shift running from 7:30 am to 10:30 am, and the second from 11:45 am to 1:15 pm. Single-shift schools on Fridays will operate between 8:00 am to 11:30 am.

For secondary, higher secondary, and elementary schools, the double-shift schools will have classes from 7:30 am to 11:30 am for first shift and from 11:45 am to 2:45 pm for the second shift. Single-shift schools will follow 8:00 am to 12:30 pm schedule. On Fridays, the first shift will conclude at 10:30 am, and the second will run until 1:15 pm.

In Punjab, School Education Department proposed cutting school hours by two hours as students fast and pray. Under proposal, girls’ schools would operate from 7:30 am to 12:15 pm, while boys’ schools would run from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm.

Expected date for first Roza of Ramadan 2025 in Pakistan

Web Desk (Lahore)

