Ramadan 2025 Timings announced for schools; full details here

KARACHI – Holy month of Ramadan is around the corner and authorities in Sindh announced revised timing for March 2025, with classes set to start from 7:30am to onwards.

School education and literacy department announced new school timings across the region to accommodate students and teachers. Schools operating in single shifts will hold classes from 8:00am to 12:30am from Monday to Thursday.

Ramadan School Timings

Single-Shift Schools

Days Timings Monday to Thursday 8:00 am to 12:30 pm Friday 8:00 am to 11:30 am

Double-Shift Schools

Days First Shift Second Shift Monday to Thursday 7:30 am to 11:30 am 11:45 am to 2:45 pm Friday 7:30 am to 10:30 am 11:45 am to 1:15 pm

The institutions operating in double shifts will follow first shift from 7:30 am to 11:30 am whereas second shift from 11:45 am to 2:45 pm. Single-shift primary schools will operate from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm.

On Fridays, first double shift running from 7:30 am to 10:30 am, and the second from 11:45 am to 1:15 pm. Single-shift schools on Fridays will operate between 8:00 am to 11:30 am.

For secondary, higher secondary, and elementary schools, the double-shift schools will have classes from 7:30 am to 11:30 am for first shift and from 11:45 am to 2:45 pm for the second shift. Single-shift schools will follow 8:00 am to 12:30 pm schedule. On Fridays, the first shift will conclude at 10:30 am, and the second will run until 1:15 pm.

In Punjab, School Education Department proposed cutting school hours by two hours as students fast and pray. Under proposal, girls’ schools would operate from 7:30 am to 12:15 pm, while boys’ schools would run from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm.