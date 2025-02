School Timings in Lahore, other Punjab cities for Ramadan 2025

LAHORE – Ramadan 2025 timings for schools have been announced by provincial authorities on Monday, with classes scheduled to start at 8:30am to 1:00 pm.

The new timings announced by Punjab Education Department aimed to pass on relief for students and teachers as Muslims observe fasting during the sacred month.

Punjab School Timings Ramzan

Days Timings Monday to Thursday 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM Friday 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM

For Afternoon shift, classes will start at 1:00 PM and end at 4:00 PM during weekdays while Friday afternoon shift will start after Jumma break at 2:30 PM and end at 5:00 PM.

Ramadan 2025 TimeTable