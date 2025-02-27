Why is Mushtaq Ahmed going to court against Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis?

LAHORE – The cricket world is buzzing with tensions among Pakistani cricket greats like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Mushtaq Ahmed.

The recent development got everyone’s attention as Mushtaq made serious allegations against Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, accusingthe duo of alleged harassment. Mushtaq announced that he would sue Wasim and Waqar – the iconic duo – after facing unwanted mocking sessions from them.

The clip aired during cricket show where the host, Fakhre Alam, warned both Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis of potential trouble. Both former cricketers appeared visibly surprised by the accusations. Mushtaq accused his former teammates of mocking him during the show and criticizing his role as a coach.

The 54-year-old vowed that his lawyer would soon be sending legal notices to both players. Mushtaq further added Punjabi, “Tell Waqar Younis that battles are not won by height. Don’t judge me by my height; I know how to fight.”

Mushtaq was of view that Wasim would bowl bouncers at him during practice sessions, which severely impacted his confidence and belief in himself. He suggested that without such setbacks, he could have become one of Pakistan’s greatest all-rounders.

After being accused of alleged harassment, Wasim Akram responded sarcastically, “Every time you were sent in, you ended up with a duck. So, I’ll see you in court.” Waqar Younis, however, immediately apologized, saying, “I don’t have Rs200 million, so I sincerely apologize to my brother.” The latter also urged Mushtaq to forgive them, adding humorously, “If not, we have other ways to deal with you!” This comment sparked laughter among the studio audience.

The balsting statements from Mushtaq sparked debate online, with fans speculating whether the claims are true or if it is a publicity stunt.