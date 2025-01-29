Qaumi Bachat Bank all savings certificates profit rates from January 2025

ISLAMABAD – The National Savings Centres or Markaz-e-Qaumi Bachat offers various savings certificates for investment to general public so they can earn reasonable profit on it.

The five leading products of the National Savings include Bahbood Savings Certificates, Defense Savings Certificates, Regular Income Certificates, Special Savings Certificates and Short Term Savings Certificates.

Citizens can choose a suitable certificate for investment keeping in view their needs. Here are the latest profit rates of all savings certificates:

Bahbood Savings Certificates

The Qaumi Bachat offers monthly profit on Bahbood Savings Certificates to help widows, disable persons and the elderly people to meet their monthly expenses.

It has fixed the profit rates on Behbood Savings Certificates at 13.92 percent or Rs1,160 on each investment of Rs100,000.

Defense Certificates

The National Savings offers maturity plan for the period of up to 10 years so investors can enjoy maximum benefit or profit on their savings.

The profit rate for Defence Savings Certificates stands at 12.19 percent. Following are the profits on completion of every year until 10 years maturity on investment of 100,000:

First Year Rs109,000

Second Year Rs119,000

Third Year Rs130,000

Fourth Year Rs143,000

Fifth Year Rs159,000

Sixth Year Rs179,000

Seventh Year Rs204,000

Eighth Year Rs235,000

Ninth Year Rs272,000

Tenth Year Rs316,000

Regular Income Certificates

Keeping in view the monthly requirements of the general public, the Regular Income Certificates (RICs) are offered with a maturity period of five years.

The profit rate on the Certificates has been fixed at 12.00 percent as compared to previous 12.10%.

The investors will receive Rs1,000 per month in wake of profit as compared to previous Rs1,010 per month on each Rs100,000 investment.

Special Income Certificates

Special Savings Certificates (SSCs) scheme was launched keeping in view the needs & demands of small & medium range investors with a unique investment opportunity of bi-annual returns on their investments. Profit is payable on the completion of each period of six months.

Currently, the profit rate for Special Savings Certificates has been fixed at 11.60 percent for first five bi-annual profits while it will be 12.60% for sixth profit.

Profit No 1 to 5 11.60% per bi-annual or Rs5,800 on investment of Rs100,000 each

Profit No 6 (Last) 12.60% per or Rs6,300 on investment of Rs100,000 each

Short Term Savings Certificates

The profit rate for three-month maturity has been fixed at 12.76 percent or Rs3,190 on investment of each Rs100,000 as compared to previous 14.32% or Rs3,580.

However, the profit rate for six-month maturity category has been set at 12.74% or Rs6,370 as compared to previous 13.46% or Rs6,730. However, the profit from 12-month maturity has been fixed at Rs12,380 or 12.38%.