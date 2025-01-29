UK Work Visa 2025: Minimum salary requirement update

LONDON – The Skilled Worker visa allows a foreign national to come to or stay in the United Kingdom (UK) to engage in eligible job with an approved employer.

The skilled worker visa has replaced the Tier 2 (General) work visa and it also allows the foreigners to work in UK waters.

The applicant is required to meet various eligibility requirements to obtain the UK Skipped Worker visa.

UK Skilled Worker Visa Eligibility

To qualify for a Skilled Worker visa, you must:

have a job offer from a UK employer that’s been approved by the Home Office

have a ‘certificate of sponsorship’ (CoS) from your employer with information about the role you’ve been offered in the UK

do a job that’s on the list of eligible occupations

be paid a minimum salary – how much depends on the type of work you do and the date you got your CoS

You must be able to speak, read, write and understand English. You’ll usually need to prove your knowledge of English when you apply.

Stay Duration for UK Skilled Worker Visa

The holder of the skilled worker visa can stay for up to 5 years before he/she need to extend it. You’ll need to apply to extend or update your visa when it expires or if you change jobs or employer.

UK Skilled Worker Visa costs

The standard application fee ranges from £719 to £1,639 depending on circumstances of the applicants.

Furthermore, you are required to pay the healthcare surcharge to the tune of £1,035 per year. Additionally, you must have at least £1,270 available in the bank account when you reach the UK.

You’ll pay a lower application fee if your job is on the immigration salary list.

Minimum Salary Requirement for UK Skilled Workers Visa

To obtain the UK Skilled Worker visa, the applicant must meet the minimum salary requirements: £38,700 per year or his/her job’s going rate, whichever is higher.

The immigration salary list is a list of skilled jobs which have lower salary requirements. You must be paid at least £30,960 per year if you are being sponsored for a job on the immigration salary list.