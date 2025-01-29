Children’s entry into theatres after 11pm banned in Indian state

The children’s entry into theatres has been banned in India to watch films or shows before 11am and after 11pm in an Indian state, the local media report.

Indian Talangana High Court on Wednesday imposed new restrictions on the state government and cinema management regarding shows at theatres and film screenings at cinemas.

The court directed the state government and cinema management that the children under age of 16 would not be allowed to watch film before 11am and after 11pm.

The court passed the order regarding the theatre shows after an accident during the screening of Indian film Pushpa 2: The Rule.

A tragic incident during the premiere of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre, where stampede claimed life of a woman and left her son critically injured.

The court also expressed strong displeasure over the state government’s approval of additional shows and increased ticket prices.

It may be mentioned here that the state government had already imposed a ban on theatre shows from 1am to 8am. However, following this court order, the stricter regulations will now be enforced for special screenings.