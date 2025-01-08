Qasim, Mubasir, Danish shine on opening day of President’s Trophy

KARACHI – Qasim Akram and Mubasir Khan hit centuries as Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) went onto score 367-5 at stumps on day one against Pakistan Television at the HPC Oval Ground, Karachi. Qasim (138) and Mubasir (100) joined forces when their team was 153-3 and stitched a 177-run fourth-wicket stand.

Earlier, opening batter Shahzaib Khan (66) had returned for half-century. For PTV, skipper Amad Butt picked up two wickets.

At the National Bank Stadium, Eshaal Associates’ Danish Aziz struck 121 to help his team post 341 all out. Opening batter Azan Awais contributed with 96-ball 69.

Higher Education Commission’s Mohammad Azab returned figures of 5-118 while Maaz Khurram picked up three wickets. In turn, HEC were 34 for no loss when the stumps were drawn.

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) were bundled out for 171 as State of Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Kashif Bhatti and Mohammad Ismail bagged four wickets each. For OGDCL Hasan Raza top-scored with 84. In reply, SBP had lost five wickets for 78 runs with Mushtaq Ahmed and Mohammad Amir Khan picking up three and two wickets, respectively.

At NBP Sports Complex, Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) managed to score 268 all out with the help of Mohammad Ammar and Ayaz Tasawar’s half-centuries. Arshadullah and Shahid Aziz picked up four wickets each. In turn, KRL were three for no loss in two overs.