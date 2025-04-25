PSL X: Sarfaraz Ahmed looks ahead to his new role with Quetta Gladiators

LAHORE – Quetta Gladiators – the champions of the 2019 edition of HBL Pakistan Super League are currently placed on the fifth spot in the ongoing HBL PSL X, having played three matches, winning one and losing two.

The Gladiators arrived in Lahore after playing their first three HBL PSL X matches in Rawalpindi and Karachi. With their next five home matches scheduled in Lahore, they began training at the LCCA Ground, the venue that recently hosted the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 fixtures.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, former captain of Pakistan Test team, led Pakistan to ICC U19 Cricket World Cup title in 2006, ICC Champions Trophy title in 2017 and later led the Gladiators to their maiden HBL PSL title, beating Peshawar Zalmi by eight wickets in Karachi.

Having captained Gladiators for eight years and in record 80 matches since the inception of HBL PSL in 2016, and later as a player in last edition of the league, Sarfaraz was recently appointed as Team Director of Quetta Gladiators.

Talking to PCB Digital on the sidelines of Quetta’s training at the LCCA Ground, Sarfaraz shed light on his new role, describing both the excitement and challenges it entails. He said, “It is an exciting role for me, and I am trying to learn as I have previously worked as a mentor in the two Champions Cup events for team Dolphins.

“It’s not easy for a player to transition into a coaching role, especially after being involved as a player on the field, but over time you need to evolve your skillset and adapt to new responsibilities. I have been with Quetta since the start of the HBL PSL.”

On the league’s development and success over the years, Sarfaraz remarked, “The league has grown immensely with each passing year since its inception in 2016. A lot of effort has gone in from the PCB management and other stakeholders to make it a success and we all need to work together to make it a bigger brand in the coming years.”

Reflecting on Quetta’s 2019 triumph and prospects this year, Sarfaraz said, “Winning HBL PSL in 2019 was a memorable moment. We had reached finals and playoffs for three years and in 2019, the team combination was perfect to clinch the title in Karachi. We will aim to replicate the same performance in this edition and lift the trophy again.”

When asked about the overseas players selected in the Player Draft, the former Test captain responded: “Unfortunately, we didn’t perform well over the last three years, but this time around, our picks are well suited for a T20 tournament. We have picked some great overseas players and are hopeful to perform well in this season.”

Commenting on the young and sensational Hasan Nawaz and Khawaja Nafay, Sarfaraz said, “Hasan Nawaz is a promising player and this is an opportunity for him to enhance his skills in the league and play for the country. Khawaja Nafay is another young player, who was picked in the Emerging category last year, and afterwards played in the recent most domestic season. This is also a chance for him to learn, which will help him grow as a cricketer.”

Finally, when asked how he sees Saud Shakeel as captain of the side, Sarfaraz responded, “Saud Shakeel has all backing of the team. He has shown good leadership, as reflected in our first win. Though we didn’t win our next two games, we have complete faith in Saud to take the team forward.”