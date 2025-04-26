Shahid Afridi reacts strongly to India’s baseless accusations over Pahalgam incident

LAHORE – Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi has issued a strong reaction to India’s baseless allegations following the recent Pahalgam incident in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Shahid Afridi said that India hastily blamed Pakistan for the Pahalgam incident without conducting any investigation, which is extremely regrettable.

He emphasized that Pakistan itself is a victim of terrorism and expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in occupied Kashmir as well as the rising terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

Afridi stated that the diplomatic dialogue is the only solution to the issues between Pakistan and India, adding that nothing can be achieved through conflict and that cricket should not be politicized.

It may be mentioned here that the tensions between Pakistan and India have escalated following the killing of 26 Indian tourists in the Pahalgam area of occupied Kashmir.

Both Pakistan and India countries have reduced diplomatic staff and heightened border security including measures related to the Indus Waters Treaty.