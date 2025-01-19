AGL39.24▼ -0.12 (0.00%)AIRLINK204.45▲ 3.55 (0.02%)BOP10.09▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)CNERGY6.91▲ 0.03 (0.00%)DCL8.85▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DFML49.12▲ 3.38 (0.07%)DGKC104.69▲ 2.64 (0.03%)FCCL34.83▲ 0.74 (0.02%)FFL17.21▲ 0.23 (0.01%)HUBC137.4▲ 5.7 (0.04%)HUMNL13.82▲ 0.06 (0.00%)KEL4.91▲ 0.1 (0.02%)KOSM6.7▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF44.31▲ 0.98 (0.02%)NBP61.87▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)OGDC221.91▲ 3.16 (0.01%)PAEL42.97▲ 1.43 (0.03%)PIBTL8.59▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)PPL190.6▲ 3.48 (0.02%)PRL43.04▲ 0.98 (0.02%)PTC25.04▲ 0.05 (0.00%)SEARL106.41▲ 6.11 (0.06%)TELE9.14▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.58▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TPLP13.11▲ 0.18 (0.01%)TREET23.38▲ 0.33 (0.01%)TRG68.13▼ -0.22 (0.00%)UNITY33.08▲ 0.42 (0.01%)WTL1.87▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Punjab unveils merit list for MBBS, BDS admissions in public colleges

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has issued the provisional merit list for admissions to public-sector medical and dental colleges in Punjab.

According to a UHS spokesperson, the list includes the top 4,000 eligible candidates and is available on the university’s official website.

The provisional list has been prepared for admissions under open merit and quota seats. Preliminary estimates suggest that the minimum merit for MBBS admissions on open merit will likely be 94.3%. Of the candidates, 3,121 will be granted admission to MBBS programs under open merit.

Candidates have been given 24 hours to submit objections to the provisional merit list. Complaints can only be lodged through the university’s online complaint portal, and supporting documentary evidence must be provided with the submission.

Admissions to medical colleges will be based on merit and the preferences indicated by candidates during the application process. The first selection list, detailing allocations for 17 public-sector medical colleges, will be released on January 20.

