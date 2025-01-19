Quetta, Balochistan weather; more heavy rains, snowfall expected

QUETTA – More moderate to heavy rains with snowfall over the hills are expected in Quetta and parts of Balochistan on Sunday evening/night and Monday.

Alert has already been issued as rains may cause flash flooding in Chagi, Noushki, Kharan, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah and Quetta.

Moderate to heavy snowfall may also cause road closure/slippery conditions in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah and Qilla Saifullah during the period.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over the upper and western parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, moderate to heavy rain-windstorms with snowfall over the hills are expected in Quetta, Mastung, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Chaghi, Nushki, Kalat, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Awaran, Harnai, Zhob, Musakhel, Kharan, Kech, Panjgur, Turbat, Jiwani and Gawadar on Sunday evening/night.

Cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in other districts of the province.

On Monday, cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province and very cold in hilly areas. However, light to moderate rain-windstorms with snowfall over the hills are expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Chaghi, Nushki and Kalat.

Quetta’s minimum temperature will likely remain between -01°C to 01°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, rain/thunderstorms and snowfall occurred at isolated places in Balochistan during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Dalbandin 24, Pashin 17, Quetta (City 13, Samangli 10), Nokkundi 07, Kalat 04, Panjgur 01

Snowfall (Inch): Ziarat 02, Quetta 01

Quetta and Kalat remained the coldest places in Balochistan where the temperature dropped to the freezing point (0°C). In Quetta and Kalat, relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 92 per cent and 93 per cent, respectively.