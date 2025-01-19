Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; intermittent rains predicted

ISLAMABAD – Intermittent rains and gusty winds are predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Sunday evening/night and Monday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over the upper and western parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, intermittent rains, and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills are predicted in North/Western Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Potohar region, Kashmir, Murree and Galiyat on Sunday evening/night.

Very cold and cloudy weather is likely in the upper parts. Moderate to dense fog is likely to persist in most districts of Punjab, upper Sindh and plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during night hours.

On Monday, cold and dry weather is predicted in most parts of the country and very cold and cloudy in the upper parts. Rain and snowfall are expected in Northwestern Balochistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Moderate to dense fog is likely to persist in most districts of Punjab, upper Sindh and plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning/night hours.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 00-02°C on Monday and 01-03°C on Tuesday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 02-04°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country and very cold/partly cloudy in hilly areas during the last 24 hours.

Moderate to dense fog prevailed over most parts of Punjab and upper Sindh. However, rain/thunderstorms and snowfall occurred at isolated places in Balochistan.

Rainfall (mm): Dalbandin 24, Pashin 17, Quetta (City 13, Samangli 10), Nokkundi 07, Kalat 04, Panjgur 01

Snowfall (Inch): Ziarat 02, Quetta 01

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan where the temperature dropped 09°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Gupis was recorded at -06°C, Skardu and Malam Jabba at -04°C, and Astore, Hunza and Parachinar at -03°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 04°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 79 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 04°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 62 per cent.