’25pc analytical’: Major change announced in matric, inter annual papers in Punjab

LAHORE – The Punjab educational boards have revised the structure of papers for matric and intermediate annual examinations in order increase analytical skills in students.

The Punjab Boards of Committee Chairmen has issued directives to all nine intermediate and secondary education boards in the province.

As per the directives, the papers for matric and intermediate classes will be designed in a way that these will contain 25% analytical/conceptual questions.

After receiving the instructions, all BISEs have conveyed a message to the educational institutions fall in their domains to prepare the students for annual examinations accordingly.

The revised structure of paper is expected to come into force from 2025 first annual examinations, which would be held from March to May in Punjab.