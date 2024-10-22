New guidelines for girls’ colleges, hostels and co-educational institutions in Punjab

LAHORE – New guidelines have been issued regarding girls’ colleges, hostels, and co-educational institutions in Punjab.

Punjab Higher Education Department has sent guidelines to educational institutions across the province.

The directive stated that only female staff should be appointed in girls’ colleges, co-education institutes, and girls’ hostels.

If it is necessary to appoint male staff, the area should be monitored by CCTV cameras.

The footage should be supervised by an officer, and video recordings should be kept for 30 days to ensure student safety and avoid any unpleasant incidents.

It is believed that this action was taken following incidents at a private college and the suicide of a female student at Punjab University Hostel.

A few days ago, a female student allegedly committed suicide at Punjab University’s Hostel No. 8.

The deceased’s family did not suspect anyone and refused to conduct a postmortem.

After the parents declined any legal proceedings, the police completed the necessary formalities and handed over the body to the family.

The family took the student’s body to their hometown for burial.

The student was in the fifth semester at the Institute of Education and Research and was from Sialkot.

In another incident, the reports of the alleged assault of a female student at Punjab College also surfaced.

In response, the students held a large protest in front of the Gulberg campus.

To control the protest, the security guards tried to close classrooms and the main gate, leading to angry students vandalizing property both inside and outside the college.

The students broke CCTV cameras outside the college and set chairs on fire.

The students from a nearby campus near MAO College also protested and chanted slogans. The female students further protested outside the college near Muslim Town Mor on Canal Road, and blocked the road.