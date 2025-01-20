Punjab ready to take action against smoke-emitting government vehicles

LAHORE – The Punjab government is all set to take action against smoke-emitting government vehicles after January 30, 2025.

Secretaries of all government departments, commissioners and deputy commissioners have been asked to ensure that all vehicles in their respective jurisdictions undergo required certification before the deadline.

“Please refer to earlier letter issued from the office of Secretary Environment Protection and Climate Change Department wherein it was requested to authorize and depute officers to ensure vehicles inspection related to your department and certification by VICS by January 30, 2025”, reads a reminder sent by Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Director General Dr Imran Hamid Sheikh to all the administrative secretaries, commissioners and DCS.

“The Competent Authority has desired to initiate action against black smoke emitting government vehicles after January 30, 2025. Hence, it is again requested to ensure that all your departmental vehicles undergo the required certification process before the deadline”, the letter reads.

The EPA Punjab has appointed a focal focal person for further coordination in this regard.