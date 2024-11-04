AGL37.82▼ -0.05 (0.00%)AIRLINK133.23▲ 9.22 (0.07%)BOP5.64▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)CNERGY3.77▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL8.86▲ 0.33 (0.04%)DFML40.94▲ 0.47 (0.01%)DGKC89.69▲ 2.69 (0.03%)FCCL35.06▲ 1.15 (0.03%)FFBL66.54▲ 0.28 (0.00%)FFL10.13▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)HUBC106.56▲ 2.71 (0.03%)HUMNL13.33▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)KEL4.85▲ 0.18 (0.04%)KOSM6.8▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF41.53▲ 2.75 (0.07%)NBP58.65▼ -2.05 (-0.03%)OGDC180.64▲ 1.15 (0.01%)PAEL25.62▲ 0.64 (0.03%)PIBTL5.8▲ 0.1 (0.02%)PPL147.77▼ -4.13 (-0.03%)PRL23.16▲ 0.42 (0.02%)PTC15.2▲ 0.22 (0.01%)SEARL68.69▲ 2.02 (0.03%)TELE7.23▲ 0.19 (0.03%)TOMCL35.94▲ 0.4 (0.01%)TPLP7.36▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TREET14.15▲ 0.13 (0.01%)TRG50.75▼ -0.15 (0.00%)UNITY26.45▲ 0.06 (0.00%)WTL1.21▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Punjab issues health advisory for citizens in smog-hit Lahore

LAHORE – The Punjab government has issued health advisory for the citizens in the smog-hit Lahore on Monday.

As per the Punjab Environmental Protection Department, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Lahore has reached hazardous level. Drop in temperature, slow wind speed and increase in relative humidity have contributed in alarming rise in the smog level. On Monday, average AQI of Lahore was recorded at 455.

The EPD has appealed the citizens to stay indoors to avoid exposure to hazardous pollution. The citizens have been suggested to use Air Purifiers and frequently check blood pressure and oxygen levels.

The government has also advised citizens to regularly monitor AQI level, keep doors and windows closed, avoid long exercise, use safety glasses and wear N95 masks when going outdoors in unavoidable.

Asthma and cardiac patients have been advised to avoid doing exercise without consultation of their physicians. Citizens have also been advised to check fitness of their vehicles so that to avoid further increasing the smog level.

Punjab announces school holidays in smog-hit Lahore

Staff Report

