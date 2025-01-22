Punjab Govt Schools Teachers Jobs Opened; Apply Online

LAHORE – If you are an aspiring teacher, it could be your chance to get teaching experience in government schools as School Education Department started offering contract-based opportunities for teachers.

Teachers will receive a stipend, and opportunity for contract renewal but ideal candidates must have required academic qualifications, communication skills, and a genuine passion for teaching.

In first phase, over 1lac Temporary Teachers will be hired to fill these positions in state-run schools. The recruitment drive will fill over 115,000 vacant teaching positions across the region. Those who are interested in applying can submit the application before January 24, 2025.

The recruitment initiative aims to address ongoing teacher shortage in region, with vacancies available in 42,000 schools. The teaching duration will be from February to May, with the possibility of renewal after summer break.

School Teacher Interns Jobs 2025 Category Salary Primary STI Rs38,000 Elementary STI Rs40,000 High / Higher Secondary (ST) Rs45,000 Who Can Apply Levels Qualification Primary STI BA/B.Sc Elementary STI BS/BA Honours High / Higher Secondary (ST) BS Honours/MA/MSc Last Date to Apply: January 24, 2025

Make sure to get ready for the Interview which is slated for January 25 for shortlisted candidates. The final selection list is to be published on January 31, 2025.

Those who are interested can apply through School Punjab Government App, which has been activated for online applications.