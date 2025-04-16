Full list of incentives announced by PM Shehbaz for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has various incentives for overseas Pakistanis in order to provide more facilities to them as they send significant remittances.

The premier unveiled the incentives while addressing the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad.

Special Court

The special court for overseas Pakistanis has abeen established in Islamabad and the facility would be extended to all provinces for swift resolution of legal cases filed by expatriates.

The government has also planned to launch e-recording and e-filing facilities for overseas Pakistanis to provide evidence through video link from abroad without traveling to Pakistan.

Quota in Educational Institutions

PM Shehbaz has announced special quotas in educational institutions for overseas Pakistanis. He said 5% quota has been fixed in all chartered universities (out of 10,000 seats) for the children of overseas Pakistanis, 5% in Islamabad’s degree-awarding institutes, and 15% in medical colleges.

Filers

The premier said Overseas Pakistanis will now be considered filers by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), a move that will provide their relaxation in taxes on business and banking transactions.

Skill Development Courses

NAVTTC will offer 5,000 skill development courses to children of expatriate.

Age Relaxation for Govt Jobs

The federal government has granted a five-year age relaxation for male overseas job applicants and a seven-year relaxation for overseas women to apply for government jobs.

Green Channel

The prime minister said the Green Channel will be operationalized in next couple of weeks.