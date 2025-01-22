AGL43.54▼ -1.75 (-0.04%)AIRLINK194.83▼ -3.14 (-0.02%)BOP9.81▼ -0.23 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.36▲ 0.07 (0.01%)DCL9.2▲ 0.11 (0.01%)DFML41.88▼ -3.84 (-0.08%)DGKC107.79▲ 2.23 (0.02%)FCCL38.58▲ 2.58 (0.07%)FFL16.45▼ -0.46 (-0.03%)HUBC131.75▼ -2.28 (-0.02%)HUMNL13.86▼ -0.28 (-0.02%)KEL4.66▼ -0.12 (-0.03%)KOSM6.66▼ -0.28 (-0.04%)MLCF45.39▲ 0.41 (0.01%)NBP60.42▼ -0.74 (-0.01%)OGDC213.99▼ -4.24 (-0.02%)PAEL40.06▼ -1.36 (-0.03%)PIBTL8.32▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)PPL182.19▼ -3.74 (-0.02%)PRL41.83▲ 0.56 (0.01%)PTC24.56▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)SEARL102.53▼ -2.12 (-0.02%)TELE8.76▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)TOMCL34.14▼ -0.52 (-0.02%)TPLP12.75▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TREET21.68▼ -1.08 (-0.05%)TRG65.4▼ -1.2 (-0.02%)UNITY32.41▼ -0.53 (-0.02%)WTL1.7▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)

Trump admin suspends Afghan Refugee flights, leaving over 15,000 stranded in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Thousands of Afghans who fled Taliban rule are stranded in Pakistan as new United States President Donald Trump halted refugee programme, sparking concerns amid the worrisome situation.

The administration of the new US President made the controversial decision to cancel flights for thousands of Afghan refugees, most of whom are stranded in South Asian nation. Afghan refugees are now facing an uncertain future, prompting calls from refugee organizations who condemned the move.

The rights activists said Trump’s stern move opposed the country’s commitment to support those who risked their lives for US wide interests. These stranded refugees were slated to travel to America as part of efforts to relocate vulnerable individuals after Taliban’s takeover.

Amid the dire situation, these refugees are looking at Trump administration to reconsider its decision, pushing for resettlement and assistance, particularly for those facing dangerous circumstances in war torn nation. The cancellation of flights also left many families in a jeopardy, raising fears about safety.

Trump administration announced 90days suspension of US resettlement program for Afghan allies starting on January 27. During this period, Homeland Security will assess whether resuming the program aligns with incumbent government’s interests. In response, the Afghan USRAP Refugees advocacy group urged the suspension’s reversal, emphasizing the risks faced by those who supported the US mission, such as interpreters and human rights defenders, who are now at risk of death or torture from those holding power in Kabul.

Web Desk (Lahore)

