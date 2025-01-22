SBP beat SNGPL in President’s Trophy’s third round match

KARACHI – State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) by seven wickets in President’s Trophy’s third round match at the NBP Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, SNGPL continued their second innings from overnight score of 78-2 in 25 overs and slipped to 139 all out.

For SBP, Niaz Khan and Kashif Bhatti picked up three wickets each, while Mohammad Ismail and Aimal Khan dismissed two batters each. SBP chased the 82-run target for the loss of three wickets.

At the SBP Sports Complex, Khan Research Laboratories posted 479 all out against Pakistan Television (PTV) after continuing from their overnight total of 286-6, taking a 144-run first innings lead.

KRL’s opening batter Waqar Ahmed, who resumed the day from 172 not out, crossed his personal best in first-class smashing his maiden double-century (246) in the format. Saad Baig fell for 95, while also partnering with Waqar for a 180-run stand.

In turn, PTV were 131 for no loss at stumps with a 13-run deficit still ahead of them with opening pair of Waqar Hussain (81 not out) and Mohammad Taha (43 not out) on the crease.

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) were 9-2 at close of play on day three chasing 319 against Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) at the KCCA Stadium, Karachi.

Earlier in the day, WAPDA scored 208-9 in their first innings after resuming from overnight score of 168-4, conceding a 138-run deficit. In turn, OGDCL were bundled out for 182 all out as WAPDA’s skipper Khalid Usman picked up four wickets while fast bowler Ali Raza returned figures of 3-22.