Punjab School Teacher Internship Program 2025: Update on merit lists

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Minister for Education Punjab have launched the School Teacher Internship (STI) Program 2025.

The initiative provides an opportunity for young educated individuals aspiring to pursue a teaching career. Under the Program, School Teacher Interns will be placed in primary, elementary, high, and higher secondary schools across Punjab.

Total STI Vacancies

The education department will recruit 12,500 interns for the period of nine months however they will not be assigned any administrative job or duty at evening schools.

STI Jobs Eligibility Criteria

The interested candidates must belong to any district of Punjab, besides holding a master’s degree along with a professional teaching qualification.

Stipend for Interns

The Punjab government will offer stipends starting from Rs38,000 to Rs45,000 to the interns depending on where they are appointed for the temporary job.

It has fixed a stipend of Rs38,000 for those who will teach in primary scholar while middle school interns will receive Rs40,000 and there will be Rs45,000 stipend for those who teach at higher secondary schools.

STI Appointments

The STI appointments will be made after receiving consent of the deputy DEOs, AEOs, heads of schools, and the school councils.

Where to Apply?

Interested individuals can visit the https://sti.pesrp.edu.pk/ to apply for the School Teacher Internship Program.

Update on Merit Lists

The deputy District Education Officers (DEOs) will issue the final merit lists after scrutinizing all applications.

These merit lists would be shared online or available on notice boards of the department. The final date for issuing the merit lists is yet to be issued by the education department. Stay tuned with Pak Observer for further updates.