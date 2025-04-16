Islamabad United players visit IWMB’s animal rescue centre, commend steps for good care to rescued animals

The Islamabad United team’s players on Tuesday visited the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board’s (IWMB) Animals Rescue Centre and showed keen interest in the rescued animals including the Asian black bears, lion, monkeys and common leopard and appreciated the IWMB’s efforts in providing good care to them.

Members of the World Wide Fund for Nature-Pakistan (WWF-Pakistan) also accompanied the players Islamabad United.

The IWMB had also organized a plantation event on the occasion and the team members and the visitors participated in plantation drive by planting various plants, twigs, etc.

The event brought together cricket players, conservationists and government partners to emphasize the importance of collective environmental action.

“Activities like these serve as important reminders of the role nature can play in building resilience- and the collective responsibility we all share in protecting our environment.”

“United for Nature”, the collaboration between WWF-Pakistan and Islamabad United, reflected a growing recognition that sports can be an important force for environmental change.

The team members, the management and the visitors were briefed about rescued animals.

Earlier upon arrival, Omer Bilal, Assistant Director IWMB, warmly welcomed the team and provided an overview of IWMB’s conservation efforts under the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination.

He emphasized IWMB’s commitment to protecting wildlife rights and preventing cruelty.

Speaking on the occasion, Rab Nawaz Senior Director Programmes WWF-Pakistan said “Cricket is more than just a sport in Pakistan- it’s a cultural phenomenon that brings people together.

By partnering with Islamabad United, we are fostering a deeper sense of environmental responsibility.

Together, we are not just planting trees- were planting ideas, building awareness and setting the tone for a future where caring for nature becomes second nature”.

“In a developing country, the work being done by wildlife rangers and organizations like WWF-Pakistan is not easy.

Their efforts to protect endangered and vulnerable species like snow leopards and leopards are truly commendable.

We’re grateful for the opportunity to be part of this initiative.

Protecting environment is vital, and we deeply appreciate all those who dedicate themselves to this cause, “remarked Ali Naqvi, Owner Leonine Global Sports, Islamabad United.

The team admired IWMB’s dedication and efforts, showing keen interest in supporting conservation initiatives.

Speakers emphasized the urgent need to address climate change, highlighting the importance of plantation drives in mitigating its impacts, protecting wildlife, and promoting livelihoods.