PSL X: Lahore Qalandars beat Karachi Kings by 65 runs

KARACHI – Lahore Qalandars beat Karachi Kings by 65 runs in the sixth match of the PSL X at National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday evening.

Chasing a challenging 202-run target for the victory, Karachi Kings kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were seven down for just 50 at the halfway stage.

Khushdil Shah (39) stitched a 48-run partnership with Hasan Ali (27) for the eighth wicket and put on 36 runs for the ninth wicket with Adam Milne (16) to give some respectability to the team total. Tim Seifert and Shan Masood contributed 18 each before these two stands.

As no other batter could enter the double figures, the Kings were bundled out for 136 in 19.1 overs. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Rishad Hossain took three wickets each and Sikandar Raza two, while Haris Rauf and Asif Afridi got one wicket apiece. Fakhar Zaman was named player of the match.

After opting to bat first, Qalandars managed to reach 201/6 in the allocated 20 overs despite early setbacks inside the powerplay.

After losing Mohammad Naeem (7) and Abdullah Shafique (6) with just 25 runs on the board, Fakhar Zaman (76) and Daryl Mitchell (75) stitched a 125-run partnership for the third wicket to set the stage for a big score. Sam Billings (19) and Sikandar Raza (10) ensured a strong finish to take the team score to 201/6.

Hassan Ali bagged four wickets and Abbas Afridi one while Rishad Hossain was run out.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi (capt), Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi, Zaman Khan