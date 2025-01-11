Punjab Dhee Rani program 2025 – Apply online for marriage financial support

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the Punjab Dhee Rani Programme (Collective Marriages Programme) to financially support the deserving parents for marriages of their daughters in a dignified manner.

The provincial government acknowledges that the current economic situation of the country and financial constraints prevents many underprivileged parents from performing this obligation for their children.

It added the collective marriages Programme will create a positive impact by fostering a sense of Government’s ownership, hope, and stability in society.

The Punjab Dhee Rani program provides financial support to help ease the burden of marriage costs.

Punjab Dhee Rani Program Eligibility

The eligibility criteria include:

Girls who are destitute, orphan, Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), or daughters of a PWD, aged between 18-40 years

The girl must have a match (Rishta must be confirmed)

The applicant can be the father, mother, guardian of the bride, or the bride herself

Must be domiciled in Punjab

In case of more applications, selection will be made through electronic balloting

Affidavit confirming being unmarried and willingness to participate in the collective wedding ceremony

Only for unmarried persons (if Nikkah is already done, do not apply)

What is Offered Under Punjab Dhee Rani Program

Under the program, the bride will receive a dowry/gift, including basic necessities worth Rs206,000.

The government will also make venue arrangements for the wedding ceremony

The bride will receive 100,000 rupees as a gift through an ATM card from the Bank of Punjab.

Apply for the Punjab Dhee Rani program

Interested individuals can apply for the programme through three different ways. They can visit the nearest Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal office for registration or fill out the application form available on the official website http://cmp.punjab.gov.pk.

They can call the helpline at 1312 for information on the application.