Int’l Conference on Girls’ Education begins in Islamabad  

ISLAMABAD – A two-day International Conference on “Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities,” is being held in Islamabad from today (Saturday).

The conference aims at addressing the challenges and opportunities in advancing girls’ education across Muslim communities worldwide; foster dialogue; and find actionable solutions to address the challenges.

Around 150 delegates from 47 countries are attending the conference.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support to advancing Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s shared priorities and objectives while making it more effective as a collective voice of the Muslim Ummah.

The Prime Minister expressed appreciation for the OIC’s principled position and consistent support for the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the UN and the OIC.

On Palestine issue, while strongly condemning Israel’s genocidal campaign, he stressed upon the need to bring an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, ensure unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people and global accountability of Israel for its widely documented war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The Prime Minister thanked the OIC Secretary General for his participation in the two-day International Conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities, being organized in Islamabad from tomorrow. He said the initiative is aimed at galvanizing concrete and concerted efforts to further improve quality education and women empowerment in the Muslim World.

The Secretary General thanked the Prime Minister for the warm hospitality extended by Pakistan to him and his delegation. He said the International Conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities exemplified Pakistan’s leadership role on issues of importance for the Muslim Ummah.

Hissein Brahim Taha reaffirmed OIC’s full support to the Kashmiri people in their legitimate struggle for freedom and self-determination and briefed the Prime Minister about the OIC’s ongoing diplomatic efforts in this regard.

He agreed with the Prime Minister that the OIC should continue to press upon the international community for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. He further said addressing the Palestinian Question on basis of the two-state solution is key to ensuring durable peace and stability in the region.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of shared interest, including Afghanistan and the global surge in Islamophobia.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatimi were also present in the meeting.