Punjab announces major change in vehicle registration policy

LAHORE – The Punjab government has approved a change in policy to bar citizens of the province from vehicle registrations in other provinces and Islamabad.

The Punjab Excise and Taxation Department has received the cabinet approval to implement the new policy.

Citizens of Punjab will no longer be able to register their vehicles in other provinces or the federal territory.

Excise officials said citizens often registered their vehicles in other provinces or the federal territory to avoid taxes. This practice has led to challenges in tax collection and security issues for the authorities.

It has been decided that a fine will be imposed on Punjab citizen who register their vehicles in other provinces.

The department will also try to control vehicle registrations outside Punjab by considering NADRA’s district codes.

Furthermore, vehicles found registered outside Punjab will be confiscated during checking.

Excise officials pointed out that there is already a law for re-registering vehicles previously registered in other provinces or the federal territory back in Punjab.

Following cabinet approval, the summary for the law’s enactment will soon be sent to the government.

Our Correspondent

