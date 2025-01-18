Dr. Aafia Siddiqui hopes for release after new evidence in her case

WASHINGTON – Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, currently imprisoned in the United States, expressed hope that she would be released after new evidence emerged in her favor regarding her conviction.

A UK based TV reported that Dr. Siddiqui conveyed this message through her lawyer in an exclusive statement to the British media outlet. Declaring herself innocent, she said, “I hope I have not been forgotten. One day, I will be released soon,”.

She described her imprisonment as unjust, stating, “Every day is tormenting; this is not easy. But, God willing, one day, I will be free from this suffering,”.

Dr. Siddiqui’s lawyer, Clive Stafford Smith, has formally urged outgoing US President Joe Biden to grant her clemency. He has also presented a 76,500-word dossier supporting the plea for her release.

President Biden has until Monday to consider the request before Donald Trump takes office. So far, Biden has granted presidential pardons to 39 individuals and commuted the sentences of 3,989 people.

Dr. Siddiqui’s lawyer referenced new witness testimonies that were not available during her trial. He claimed that intelligence errors initially led to her being suspected of involvement in terrorism.

He further alleged that during her visit to Pakistan in 2003, Dr. Siddiqui was detained and later was handed over to the CIA, which subsequently transferred her to Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan.

According to the lawyer, it was mistakenly believed that Dr. Siddiqui was a nuclear physicist working on a radioactive bomb, whereas, in reality, she had a Ph.D in education.

A UK based TV reported that the US Department of Justice declined to comment on Dr. Siddiqui’s case or the allegations against her.

Besides it, the CIA has yet to respond to the media’s request for a statement regarding her detention and trial.