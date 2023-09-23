LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) female activist and social media influencer Sanam Javed Khan and eight other party activists secured bail in the Jinnah House attack case.

Judge Arshad Javed granted bail to Ms Javed and other activists in the case related to the violence that was triggered in the aftermath of the detention of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Other PTI leaders who got bail include Robina Jameel, Afshan Tariq, Ashma Shuja, Shah Bano, Faisal Akhtar, Qasim, Ali Hasan, and Hussain Qadri.

The court approved bail against surety bonds worth Rs0.1 million for each person.

Meanwhile, former PTI lawmaker Aliya Hamza and women activists including Khadija Shah, and others were sent on a five-day physical remand attack case. ATC judge ruled that PTI women will stay in police custody until sunset for the probe.

Sanam Javed, Khadija Shah, Aliya Hamza, and several others were detained after May 9 events when several military installations and army monuments were attacked, brutally vandalized and trampled underfoot in an orgy of anger and vindictive expression.

The GHQ, the Corp commander’s house in Lahore, Askari Towers, and PAF base in Mianwali, ISI offices in Faisalabad, and many others faced the wrath of the PTI followers.