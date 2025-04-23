Actor Sajid Hasan’s son to be indicted on April 30 in Karachi drugs’ case

KARACHI – A Judicial Magistrate (South) on Wednesday fixed April 30 as the date to indict Sahir Hasan, son of renowned actor Sajid Hasan, in a drugs’ case.

Judicial Magistrate South, Shehzad Khawaja passed the order while hearing the case at the Judicial Complex in Karachi Central Jail.

The jail authorities presented accused Sahir Hasan before the court.

The police submitted the charge sheet in the case, and the court provided copies of the case documents to the accused. The court announced April 30 as the date for framing charges.

The accused is currently in judicial custody. Sahir Hasan is accused of possessing more than 500 grams of weed (cannabis).

Meanwhile, a larger bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) resolved the jurisdiction dispute regarding Sahir Hasan’s petition and referred the matter to a constitutional bench.

The larger bench was hearing the dispute over the maintainability of Sahir Hasan’s plea in the drugs’ case. The bench ruled that the petition falls within the jurisdiction of a constitutional bench.

The court remarked that the bail application of Sahir Hasan should be heard by the constitutional bench and scheduled the hearing for April 24.

The petition was filed under Article 199, sub-section 1(c) of the Constitution, which deals with fundamental rights and can be heard by the constitutional bench.