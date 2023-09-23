The Punjab government has constituted a five-member committee to probe the incident of eye infections due to the administration of Injection Avastin.

Avastin is injected into the eyes of sugar patients suffering from vision problems.

Renowned ophthalmologist Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan (King Edward Medical University) will be the convener of the committee that also includes Director General Drug Control Muhammad Sohail, Prof Dr Muhammad Moin (KEMU/Mayo Hospital), Prof Dr Tayyaba (AMC/LGH) and Prof Dr Mohsin (SIMS/Services Hospital).

The committee shall submit a detailed report along with recommendations to the Secretary of Health within three days.

The committee will also furnish actionable and remedial steps for the prevention of such incidents in future.

As per details, dozens of people have been hospitalized for developing serious eye infections following the administration of Injection Avastin.

Health Minister Dr Javed Akram has directed recalling the stock of Inj Avastin to avoid further damage.

Prof. Dr. Asad Aslam Khan said that the local technician was not preparing Avastin as per the required specifications. He suggested procuring Avastin from Shaukat Khanum Hospital.