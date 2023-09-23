iPhone X was touted as a major step-up in terms of design and technology, as the phone set the stage for top models some six years back. The phone was packed with top features including a Super Retina Display, TrueDepth Camera System, Face ID, and A11 Bionic Chip.

As the tech giant rolled out the iPhone 15 this month, old-school iPhone lovers still looking to get their hands X and even previous models.

iPhone X featured a sleek and modern design with a glass back and stainless steel frame. The phone had a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display with a resolution of 1125 x 2436 pixels. It was the first iPhone to feature an edge-to-edge display with minimal bezels and no physical home button.

Backed by the iconic A11 Bionic chip, X provided impressive performance and power efficiency while its cameras had a dual-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 12-megapixel wide-angle and telephoto lens. It offered features like optical image stabilization and portrait mode for stunning photos.

The phone runs on iOS 11 out of the box and received software updates for years. It supports wireless charging using the Qi standard and comes with, making it water and dust resistant.

Apple iPhone X for sale in Pakistan

As of September 2023, Apple iPhone X is available in market between range of Rs40,000-Rs60,000. The price depends on the condition of the device, and it varies as per region.

Apple iPhone X Max for sale in Pakistan

Apple iPhone X Max is available in range of Rs50,000-Rs80,000. The price depends on the condition of the device, and it varies as per region.

Apple iPhone X 64GB latest PTA Tax 2023

Apple iPhone X (64GB) On Passport PKR 68,250 On ID Card PKR 87,750

Apple iPhone X 128GB latest PTA Tax 2023